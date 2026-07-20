B-ROLL: Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, with the 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), practice tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) surgery, dentals, blood draws, vaccinating dogs during Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 26 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2026. WAREX is an annual training event in a demanding operational environment, hosted by the 86th Training Division, that provides realistic and multi-functional training for units to improve overall readiness and work on tactical skills, focusing on shoot, move, communicate, medicate and decontaminate. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by CDT. Gavin Hardy)



(00;00;00;00) MEDIUM SHOT: Sparta Clinic Sign

(00;00;06;00) MEDIUM SHOT: Clinic Entrance

(00;00;11;00) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier holding a cat

(00;00;16;00) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier watching a TPLO surgery

(00;00;22;00) LONG SHOT: Soldiers helping with a TPLO surgery

(00;00;28;00) LONG SHOT: Soldier and doctor prepping a dog

(00;00;32;00) CLOSE SHOT: Doctor wrapping a dogs leg

(00;00;39;00) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers waking a dog

(00;00;45;00) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier showing a TPLO surgery

(00;00;51:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier petting a dog

(00;00;54;00) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier draws blood from a dog

(00;01;02;00) CLOSE SHOT: Blood vials on a rotate

(00;01;08;02) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier picking up a shot

(00;01;12;02) CLOSE SHOT: Injecting a shot

(00;01;22;02) CLOSE SHOT: 109th Medical Detachment Patch

(00;01;27;02) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier Injecting a shot

(00;01;32;02) CLOSE SHOT: Cat close up

(00;01;37;02) CLOSE SHOT: X-ray Screen

(00;01;42;02) LONG SHOT: Soldier using a X-ray imaging device

(00;01;48;02) MEDIUM CLOSE: a closer shot of Soldier using a X-ray imaging device

(00;01;54;02) CLOSE SHOT: Cat behind the desk

(00;01;59;02) LONG SHOT: Soldiers giving a dog an IV

(00;02:05;02) CLOSE SHOT: Cotton-tipped applicators