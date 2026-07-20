U.S. Army Soldiers, with the 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), work alongside Sparta veterinary clinic staff to enhance and reinforce their veterinary medical skills during Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 26 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2026. U.S. Army Reserve, Joint, and Multinational leaders and partners joined the 86th Training Division’s premier WAREX Team to deliver rigorous, challenging, and demanding training that replicates multi-domain environments and large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by CDT. Gavin Hardy)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 17:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017241
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-EJ325-8836
|PIN:
|715517
|Filename:
|DOD_111877985
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) at WAREX 2026, by SPC Gavin Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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