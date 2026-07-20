Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) at WAREX 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017241" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, with the 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), work alongside Sparta veterinary clinic staff to enhance and reinforce their veterinary medical skills during Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 26 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2026. U.S. Army Reserve, Joint, and Multinational leaders and partners joined the 86th Training Division’s premier WAREX Team to deliver rigorous, challenging, and demanding training that replicates multi-domain environments and large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by CDT. Gavin Hardy)