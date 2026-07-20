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    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) at WAREX 2026

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Gavin Hardy 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers, with the 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), work alongside Sparta veterinary clinic staff to enhance and reinforce their veterinary medical skills during Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 26 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2026. U.S. Army Reserve, Joint, and Multinational leaders and partners joined the 86th Training Division’s premier WAREX Team to deliver rigorous, challenging, and demanding training that replicates multi-domain environments and large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by CDT. Gavin Hardy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 17:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017241
    VIRIN: 260730-A-EJ325-8836
    PIN: 715517
    Filename: DOD_111877985
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) at WAREX 2026, by SPC Gavin Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #citizensoldier
    Warrior Exercise (WAREX)
    #FortMcCoy
    #USArmyReserve
    #86TD-blackhawks
    #86TD-WAREXRM26

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