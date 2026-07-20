Social Media Reel: ALCS 26

The 2026 African Logistics and Communications Symposium (ALCS26) wraps up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 31, 2026.
Co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, ALCS26 combined the Africa Logistics Conference and Africa Endeavor, bringing together delegates from 39 African nations to forge partnerships, drive innovation, and enhance collective readiness.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 01:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017236
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-KA816-2650
|Filename:
|DOD_111877916
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|ADDIS ABABA, ET
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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