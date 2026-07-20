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    Social Media Reel: ALCS 26

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    ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA

    07.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    U.S. Africa Command

    The 2026 African Logistics and Communications Symposium (ALCS26) wraps up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 31, 2026.

    Co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, ALCS26 combined the Africa Logistics Conference and Africa Endeavor, bringing together delegates from 39 African nations to forge partnerships, drive innovation, and enhance collective readiness.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 01:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017236
    VIRIN: 260731-F-KA816-2650
    Filename: DOD_111877916
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: ADDIS ABABA, ET

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media Reel: ALCS 26, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ethiopia
    readiness
    innovation
    ALCS
    partnership
    logistics

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