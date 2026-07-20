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    U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska

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    NOME, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    NOME, Alaska — U.S. Northern Command deployed an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System to Nome, Alaska on July 31, 2026, in support of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN.

    The 17th Field Artillery Brigade, I Corps, deployed the HIMARS from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to Nome aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III. En route to Nome, the aircraft also stopped at Fort Wainwright, Alaska to transport Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division who are also participating in Operation TUNDRA MERLIN.

    The deployment brings mobile, long-range precision fires to the Alaskan theater of operations and demonstrates U.S. and Canadian forces’ capabilities to rapidly move combat equipment and personnel across the Arctic in defense of the Homeland and its approaches.

    “This deployment under Operation TUNDRA MERLIN demonstrates our ability to rapidly deploy forces and seamlessly integrate joint capabilities across the Arctic,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, 11th Airborne Division commander. “By deploying alongside the HIMARS, we are proving our readiness to deter adversaries by demonstrating lethal, long-range precision capabilities that can hold their assets at risk.”

    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN integrates assigned forces and prepares them to deter potential threats and defeat them in the Alaskan theater of operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1017217
    VIRIN: 260731-F-LM252-9910
    Filename: DOD_111877140
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: NOME, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Northern Command deploys HIMARS to Nome, Alaska, by SSgt Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NORTHCOM: NORAD
    11th Airborne Division
    ALCOM Alaskan Command
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    arctic
    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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