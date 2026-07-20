This month’s report highlights the moments that defined July 2026 for the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. July was defined by readiness, leadership, and service across the nation's capital. From responding to a deadly shooting in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood to strengthening mission readiness through advanced training and expanding 260th Special Purpose Brigade’s homeland security capabilities, Capital Guardians and JTF-DC answered every call with purpose. The month also highlighted leadership transitions, community engagement, and the everyday commitment of Soldiers and Airmen serving alongside local and federal partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 14:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017210
|VIRIN:
|260801-F-PL327-2937
|Filename:
|DOD_111877033
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Monthly Impact Report: July 2026, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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