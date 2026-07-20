The Monthly Impact Report: July 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month’s report highlights the moments that defined July 2026 for the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. July was defined by readiness, leadership, and service across the nation's capital. From responding to a deadly shooting in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood to strengthening mission readiness through advanced training and expanding 260th Special Purpose Brigade’s homeland security capabilities, Capital Guardians and JTF-DC answered every call with purpose. The month also highlighted leadership transitions, community engagement, and the everyday commitment of Soldiers and Airmen serving alongside local and federal partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)