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    The Monthly Impact Report: July 2026

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    This month’s report highlights the moments that defined July 2026 for the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. July was defined by readiness, leadership, and service across the nation's capital. From responding to a deadly shooting in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood to strengthening mission readiness through advanced training and expanding 260th Special Purpose Brigade’s homeland security capabilities, Capital Guardians and JTF-DC answered every call with purpose. The month also highlighted leadership transitions, community engagement, and the everyday commitment of Soldiers and Airmen serving alongside local and federal partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 14:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017210
    VIRIN: 260801-F-PL327-2937
    Filename: DOD_111877033
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, The Monthly Impact Report: July 2026, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTF-DC
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    National Guard
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