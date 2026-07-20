Seattle Seafair Fleet Week 2026

Rear Adm. Jonathan Townsend, commander, Navy Region Northwest, speaks about Seattle Seafair Fleet Week, July 24, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 20:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017166
|VIRIN:
|260724-N-LP924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111876437
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
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|0
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|0
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