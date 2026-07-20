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    Seattle Seafair Fleet Week 2026

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    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Simons 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Rear Adm. Jonathan Townsend, commander, Navy Region Northwest, speaks about Seattle Seafair Fleet Week, July 24, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 20:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017166
    VIRIN: 260724-N-LP924-1001
    Filename: DOD_111876437
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seattle Seafair Fleet Week 2026, by PO2 Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Seattle Fleet Week
    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20)
    Community Relations
    SeattleFW26
    SFW26

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