(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Road to Drill Broadcast August 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann

    127th Wing   

    Road to Drill Broadcast for August 2026

      Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan  

    TRT: 7:59  

    Topics: August Drill, Deployments and Operation Return With honor, Leadership Changes and the selection of Command Chief Joe Crocker, Chief Promotions, and more.  

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1017129
    VIRIN: 260731-F-JK012-4100
    Filename: DOD_111875821
    Length: 00:07:58
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Drill Broadcast August 2026, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    always ready
    127th Wing
    Selfridge Air National Gaurd Base
    Air National Guard
    Mission Next

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video