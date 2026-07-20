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    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 conduct Land Combat Element Forward Security training

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct Land Combat Element Forward Security training as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 at Training Area East, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 27, 2026. SLTE is a premier training event that ensures the Marine Corps remains a highly lethal, adaptable force capable of dominating the future multi-domain fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017106
    VIRIN: 260727-M-EB849-1002
    Filename: DOD_111875487
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 conduct Land Combat Element Forward Security training, by LCpl Cleo Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMCNews, CLB2, CLR2, 2ndMLG, 2ndCRR, SLTE 4-26

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