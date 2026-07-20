U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 conduct Land Combat Element Forward Security training

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct Land Combat Element Forward Security training as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 at Training Area East, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 27, 2026. SLTE is a premier training event that ensures the Marine Corps remains a highly lethal, adaptable force capable of dominating the future multi-domain fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017106
|VIRIN:
|260727-M-EB849-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111875487
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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