Families and students attend the Back-to-School Resource Fair at Mojave Landing, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 23, 2026. This event allowed families and students to meet important and integral parts of the community, while receiving free school supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017104
|VIRIN:
|260724-M-EB849-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111875484
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Back to Learning, by LCpl Cleo Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.