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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Families and students attend the Back-to-School Resource Fair at Mojave Landing, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 23, 2026. This event allowed families and students to meet important and integral parts of the community, while receiving free school supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017104
    VIRIN: 260724-M-EB849-1002
    Filename: DOD_111875484
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to Learning, by LCpl Cleo Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMCNews, School, MCCS, Community, Back to School, Summer

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