(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Tulsa District celebrates World Ranger Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Today, we celebrate World Range rDay and recognize the park rangers who protect public lands, support visitors and help us care for the lakes and recreation areas we all enjoy.
    r
    Copyright notice, this video contains music licensed to us via Megatrax.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017087
    VIRIN: 260731-A-MW145-1001
    Filename: DOD_111875312
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District celebrates World Ranger Day, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World Ranger Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video