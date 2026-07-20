Tulsa District celebrates World Ranger Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017087" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today, we celebrate World Range rDay and recognize the park rangers who protect public lands, support visitors and help us care for the lakes and recreation areas we all enjoy.

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Copyright notice, this video contains music licensed to us via Megatrax.