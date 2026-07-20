Today, we celebrate World Range rDay and recognize the park rangers who protect public lands, support visitors and help us care for the lakes and recreation areas we all enjoy.
r
Copyright notice, this video contains music licensed to us via Megatrax.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017087
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-MW145-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111875312
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District celebrates World Ranger Day, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.