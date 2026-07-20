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    Drone footage of III Armored Corps

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    III Armored Corps

    A drone captures aerial footage of the III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, July 30, 2026. The headquarters serves as the command center for III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Johnson Nathanial)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016988
    VIRIN: 260413-A-IY818-4879
    Filename: DOD_111873962
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone footage of III Armored Corps, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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