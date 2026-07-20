A drone captures aerial footage of the III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, July 30, 2026. The headquarters serves as the command center for III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Johnson Nathanial)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016988
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-IY818-4879
|Filename:
|DOD_111873962
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drone footage of III Armored Corps, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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