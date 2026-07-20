August 2026 Wing Update

Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, Commander of the 127th Wing, delivers her August Drill message to #TeamSelfridge
#MichiganNationalGuard
#AirNationalGuard
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 17:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016983
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-JK012-6513
|Filename:
|DOD_111873930
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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