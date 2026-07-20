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    August 2026 Wing Update

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    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, Commander of the 127th Wing, delivers her August Drill message to #TeamSelfridge

    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 17:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016983
    VIRIN: 260730-F-JK012-6513
    Filename: DOD_111873930
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, August 2026 Wing Update, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127WG
    alwaysready
    Air National Guard
    Mission Next

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