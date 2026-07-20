Grand Strand Renourishment Project 2026 B-Roll

Drone footage showcases progress on the Grand Strand Renourishment project along the coastline in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2026. The Grand Strand Renourishment project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, helps mitigate coastal storm damage, protect critical infrastructure, and preserve the sandy shoreline. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/video courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016905
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-SL031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111872651
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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