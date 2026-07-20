(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Grand Strand Renourishment Project 2026 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Drone footage showcases progress on the Grand Strand Renourishment project along the coastline in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2026. The Grand Strand Renourishment project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, helps mitigate coastal storm damage, protect critical infrastructure, and preserve the sandy shoreline. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/video courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016905
    VIRIN: 260226-A-SL031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111872651
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Strand Renourishment Project 2026 B-Roll, by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Myrtle Beach
    beach renourishment
    Charleston District
    Grand Strand
    USACE
    dredging

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video