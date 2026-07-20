Grand Strand Renourishment Project 2026 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016905" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Drone footage showcases progress on the Grand Strand Renourishment project along the coastline in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2026. The Grand Strand Renourishment project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, helps mitigate coastal storm damage, protect critical infrastructure, and preserve the sandy shoreline. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/video courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach/Released)