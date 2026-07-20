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    35th Fighter Wing Prepares F-35s for RED FLAG-Alaska 26-3

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Mission Support Group load F-35 Lightning II support equipment onto a Boeing 747 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The movement supported Misawa’s first U.S.F-35 deployment to RED FLAG-Alaska 26-3, demonstrating the wing’s ability to project fifth-generation airpower beyond home station and contribute to a ready, combat-credible force in support of integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 02:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016811
    VIRIN: 260730-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871681
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Prepares F-35s for RED FLAG-Alaska 26-3, by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, RFA26, Red Flag-Alaska, lethality, PACAF

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