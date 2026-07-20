U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Mission Support Group load F-35 Lightning II support equipment onto a Boeing 747 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The movement supported Misawa’s first U.S.F-35 deployment to RED FLAG-Alaska 26-3, demonstrating the wing’s ability to project fifth-generation airpower beyond home station and contribute to a ready, combat-credible force in support of integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 02:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016811
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871681
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing Prepares F-35s for RED FLAG-Alaska 26-3, by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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