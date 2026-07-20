35th Fighter Wing Prepares F-35s for RED FLAG-Alaska 26-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016811" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Mission Support Group load F-35 Lightning II support equipment onto a Boeing 747 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The movement supported Misawa’s first U.S.F-35 deployment to RED FLAG-Alaska 26-3, demonstrating the wing’s ability to project fifth-generation airpower beyond home station and contribute to a ready, combat-credible force in support of integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)