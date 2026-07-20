Hawk’s Cove Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016782" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video captures the layout of Hawk’s Cove, showcasing the facilities and offices of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Integrated Preparedness Planning Workforce, and spaces open to Team V and their families, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, June 18, 2026. Hawk’s Cove’s mission is to enrich the community through cultivating a welcoming space that nurtures safety, wellness and resilience by harboring a welcoming space and resources for trauma-informed prevention. Material for product captured; May 29, 2026, June 18, 2026, July 1, 2026 and July 14, 2026 (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Enso Valle)