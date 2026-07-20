This video captures the layout of Hawk’s Cove, showcasing the facilities and offices of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Integrated Preparedness Planning Workforce, and spaces open to Team V and their families, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, June 18, 2026. Hawk’s Cove’s mission is to enrich the community through cultivating a welcoming space that nurtures safety, wellness and resilience by harboring a welcoming space and resources for trauma-informed prevention. Material for product captured; May 29, 2026, June 18, 2026, July 1, 2026 and July 14, 2026 (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 19:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016782
|VIRIN:
|260618-X-DY416-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871209
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawk’s Cove Tour, by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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