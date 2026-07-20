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    Hawk’s Cove Tour

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    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    This video captures the layout of Hawk’s Cove, showcasing the facilities and offices of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Integrated Preparedness Planning Workforce, and spaces open to Team V and their families, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, June 18, 2026. Hawk’s Cove’s mission is to enrich the community through cultivating a welcoming space that nurtures safety, wellness and resilience by harboring a welcoming space and resources for trauma-informed prevention. Material for product captured; May 29, 2026, June 18, 2026, July 1, 2026 and July 14, 2026 (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Enso Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016782
    VIRIN: 260618-X-DY416-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871209
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawk’s Cove Tour, by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SAPR
    USSF
    Vandenberg SFB
    Hawk's Cove
    IPPW
    Mental Health

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