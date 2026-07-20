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    Late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Funeral

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    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Aircraft from the 169th Fighter Wing conduct a memorial flyover above Main Street to honor the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham during his funeral procession July 29, 2026. Graham previously served with the 169th Fighter Wing during his tenure in the South Carolina Air National Guard. The procession traveled from the South Carolina State House to First Baptist Church for a private service, before Graham was transported to Seneca, South Carolina, for a private burial. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016765
    VIRIN: 260729-A-SH145-8970
    Filename: DOD_111871012
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Funeral, by SSG Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    South Carolina

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