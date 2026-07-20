Late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Funeral

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016765" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircraft from the 169th Fighter Wing conduct a memorial flyover above Main Street to honor the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham during his funeral procession July 29, 2026. Graham previously served with the 169th Fighter Wing during his tenure in the South Carolina Air National Guard. The procession traveled from the South Carolina State House to First Baptist Church for a private service, before Graham was transported to Seneca, South Carolina, for a private burial. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)