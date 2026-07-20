For 250 years Sailors have stood the watch. During Sail250 Boston Ens. Jacob Webb and Ens. Phonisha Pruitt, assigned to U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), take a tour of the historical sights of Boston and reflect on how the revolutionary spirit lives on in the modern warfighter. Sail250 Boston is a global gathering of tall ships and military vessels in Boston’s historic waterfront to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States. This milestone maritime festival includes more than 50 ships from around the world. From the first Continental Navy to today’s global force, the Navy’s story is America’s story — one of courage, innovation, and an unbreakable commitment to winning and preserving independence. Sail250 Boston honors the maritime heritage that helped build the nation and the Navy’s enduring role in protecting freedom, preserving prosperity, and defending America’s independence. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016749
|VIRIN:
|260711-N-FE655-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111870688
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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