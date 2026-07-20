(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    The Watch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    For 250 years Sailors have stood the watch. During Sail250 Boston Ens. Jacob Webb and Ens. Phonisha Pruitt, assigned to U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), take a tour of the historical sights of Boston and reflect on how the revolutionary spirit lives on in the modern warfighter. Sail250 Boston is a global gathering of tall ships and military vessels in Boston’s historic waterfront to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States. This milestone maritime festival includes more than 50 ships from around the world. From the first Continental Navy to today’s global force, the Navy’s story is America’s story — one of courage, innovation, and an unbreakable commitment to winning and preserving independence. Sail250 Boston honors the maritime heritage that helped build the nation and the Navy’s enduring role in protecting freedom, preserving prosperity, and defending America’s independence. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016749
    VIRIN: 260711-N-FE655-1002
    Filename: DOD_111870688
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Watch, by PO1 Debra Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INR250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video