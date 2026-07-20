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    Around the MHS - July 30, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 27-31, 2026, includes updated clinical practice guidelines for osteoarthritis, a multinational team delivering lifesaving trauma care aboard the USS Essex, and an important Uniformed Services University partnership provides students a bridge into military medicine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 11:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016703
    VIRIN: 260729-O-TR188-2742
    Filename: DOD_111870085
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Around the MHS - July 30, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    news
    physicians
    USU
    collaboration
    around
    mhs
    osteoarthritis
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