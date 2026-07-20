News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 27-31, 2026, includes updated clinical practice guidelines for osteoarthritis, a multinational team delivering lifesaving trauma care aboard the USS Essex, and an important Uniformed Services University partnership provides students a bridge into military medicine.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 11:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016703
|VIRIN:
|260729-O-TR188-2742
|Filename:
|DOD_111870085
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - July 30, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.