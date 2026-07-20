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    AFW2 South Central CARE Event | Ambassador B-Roll

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Newly trained AFW2 Ambassadors spent the week crafting their testimonies and had the opportunity to then brief fellow recovering service members.

    Recovering service members participated in a week long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas April 20 - 24. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families. (U.S. Air Force Video by Anthony Beauchamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016680
    VIRIN: 260424-F-XX948-9116
    Filename: DOD_111869785
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, AFW2 South Central CARE Event | Ambassador B-Roll, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guardians
    resiliency
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior
    Airmen

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