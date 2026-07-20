AFW2 South Central CARE Event | Ambassador B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Newly trained AFW2 Ambassadors spent the week crafting their testimonies and had the opportunity to then brief fellow recovering service members.



Recovering service members participated in a week long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas April 20 - 24. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families. (U.S. Air Force Video by Anthony Beauchamp)