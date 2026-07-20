AFW2 South Central CARE Event | Ambassador B-Roll

Newly trained AFW2 Ambassadors spent the week crafting their testimonies and had the opportunity to then brief fellow recovering service members.
Recovering service members participated in a week long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas April 20 - 24. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families. (U.S. Air Force Video by Anthony Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016680
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-XX948-9116
|Filename:
|DOD_111869785
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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