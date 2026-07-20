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    Sgt. 1st Class Jorel Coleman Interview About OC/Ts

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    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jorel T. Coleman, a transportation observer, coach, and trainer (OC/T) assigned to 1-351st Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, explains the OC/T role and how his team is supporting the 657th Movement Control Team at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 18, 2024. First Army OC/Ts support the Army by providing an active-duty liaison for National Guard and Army Reserve partners while preparing reserve units for mobilization. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 19:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016627
    VIRIN: 240719-A-QI027-4432
    Filename: DOD_111868716
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: FORT MCCOY, US

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    TAGS

    PREMOB
    First Army
    MCT
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

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