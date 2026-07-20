Sgt. 1st Class Jorel Coleman Interview About OC/Ts

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jorel T. Coleman, a transportation observer, coach, and trainer (OC/T) assigned to 1-351st Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, explains the OC/T role and how his team is supporting the 657th Movement Control Team at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 18, 2024. First Army OC/Ts support the Army by providing an active-duty liaison for National Guard and Army Reserve partners while preparing reserve units for mobilization. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 19:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1016627
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-QI027-4432
|Filename:
|DOD_111868716
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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