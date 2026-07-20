657th MCT at the Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 657th Movement Control Team conduct electronic skills training (EST) and range operations as part of individual weapons qualification (IWQ) in preparation for their upcoming mobilization at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 18-19, 2024. IWQ is a requirement for all mobilizing units in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)