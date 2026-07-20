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    657th MCT at the Range

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 657th Movement Control Team conduct electronic skills training (EST) and range operations as part of individual weapons qualification (IWQ) in preparation for their upcoming mobilization at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 18-19, 2024. IWQ is a requirement for all mobilizing units in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016625
    VIRIN: 240719-A-QI027-1863
    Filename: DOD_111868704
    Length: 00:12:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 657th MCT at the Range, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PREMOB
    First Army
    MCT
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

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