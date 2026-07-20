657th MCT at the Range

U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 657th Movement Control Team conduct electronic skills training (EST) and range operations as part of individual weapons qualification (IWQ) in preparation for their upcoming mobilization at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 18-19, 2024. IWQ is a requirement for all mobilizing units in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016625
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-QI027-1863
|Filename:
|DOD_111868704
|Length:
|00:12:03
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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