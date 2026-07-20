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    Capt. Yendoube Djene Interview About OC/Ts

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Yendoube Djene, a senior observer, coach, and trainer (OC/T) assigned to 1-351st Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, explains the OC/T role and how his team is supporting the 657th Movement Control Team at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 19, 2024. First Army OC/Ts support the Army by providing an active-duty liaison for National Guard and Army Reserve partners while preparing reserve units for mobilization. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 19:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016624
    VIRIN: 240719-A-QI027-9662
    Filename: DOD_111868700
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    TAGS

    PREMOB
    First Army
    MCT
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

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