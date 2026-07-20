Capt. Yendoube Djene Interview About OC/Ts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016624" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Yendoube Djene, a senior observer, coach, and trainer (OC/T) assigned to 1-351st Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, explains the OC/T role and how his team is supporting the 657th Movement Control Team at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 19, 2024. First Army OC/Ts support the Army by providing an active-duty liaison for National Guard and Army Reserve partners while preparing reserve units for mobilization. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)