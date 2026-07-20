657th MCT Training at Fort McCoy

U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 657th Movement Control Team practice their respective roles in preparation for their upcoming mobilization at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 18-19, 2024. The unit will be validated for mission essential tasks during an upcoming culminating training exercise. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016623
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-QI027-9760
|Filename:
|DOD_111868696
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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