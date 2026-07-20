USS Fort Worth Decommissioning Announcement

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) is scheduled to hold a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, July 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.
Commissioned Sept. 22, 2012, Fort Worth served as a test ship for the littoral combat ship class while operating from San Diego and Singapore. The ceremony will honor the ship’s nearly 14 years of service and recognize the Sailors who served aboard throughout its operational history.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016581
|VIRIN:
|260727-N-OW826-1742
|Filename:
|DOD_111867990
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
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|0
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