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    USS Fort Worth Decommissioning Announcement

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    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Angel Rodriguez 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) is scheduled to hold a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, July 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

    Commissioned Sept. 22, 2012, Fort Worth served as a test ship for the littoral combat ship class while operating from San Diego and Singapore. The ceremony will honor the ship’s nearly 14 years of service and recognize the Sailors who served aboard throughout its operational history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016581
    VIRIN: 260727-N-OW826-1742
    Filename: DOD_111867990
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

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    This work, USS Fort Worth Decommissioning Announcement, by Angel Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Decommissioning Ceremony
    USS Fort Worth
    USS Fort Worth (LCS 3)

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