USS Fort Worth Decommissioning Announcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016581" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) is scheduled to hold a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, July 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.



Commissioned Sept. 22, 2012, Fort Worth served as a test ship for the littoral combat ship class while operating from San Diego and Singapore. The ceremony will honor the ship’s nearly 14 years of service and recognize the Sailors who served aboard throughout its operational history.