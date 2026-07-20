Social Media Reel - Ethiopia Minister of Defense on ALCS 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aisha Mohammed Mussa, Ethiopia Minister of Defense, speaks during the opening ceremony for the 2026 Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium (ALCS26) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 27, 2026.



Co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, ALCS26 combined the Africa Logistics Conference and Africa Endeavor, bringing together delegates from 40 African nations to forge partnerships, drive innovation, and enhance collective readiness.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)