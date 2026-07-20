Social Media Reel - AFRICOM Commander on ALCS 26

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander U.S. Africa Command, speaks during the opening ceremony for the 2026 Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium (ALCS26) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 27, 2026.
Co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, ALCS26 combined the Africa Logistics Conference and Africa Endeavor, bringing together delegates from 40 African nations to forge partnerships, drive innovation, and enhance collective readiness.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 02:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016466
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-KA816-4685
|Filename:
|DOD_111866494
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ADDIS ABABA, ET
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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