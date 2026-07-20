Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016459" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Timothy Hughes, 163rd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management superintendent, California Air National Guard, and Senior Master Sgt. Ken Church, lead training coordinator for Serow Samurai and emergency manager assigned to the 151st Wing, Utah Air National Guard, discuss the purpose and importance of Serow Samurai at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2026. The exercise strengthened participants' ability to conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear operations in a simulated contested environment, enhancing Total Force readiness to rapidly deploy, adapt and operate in defense of U.S. and allied interests while deterring aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)