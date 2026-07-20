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    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Timothy Hughes, 163rd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management superintendent, California Air National Guard, and Senior Master Sgt. Ken Church, lead training coordinator for Serow Samurai and emergency manager assigned to the 151st Wing, Utah Air National Guard, discuss the purpose and importance of Serow Samurai at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2026. The exercise strengthened participants' ability to conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear operations in a simulated contested environment, enhancing Total Force readiness to rapidly deploy, adapt and operate in defense of U.S. and allied interests while deterring aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 01:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016459
    VIRIN: 260721-F-LO593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111866435
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond, by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ANG
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa Air Base
    Readiness & Training
    Serow Samurai

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