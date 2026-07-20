505937-K
DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 11, RDML George Bresnihan, Commander of DLA Energy, returns for part two of a two-part interview arc to analyze the complex realities of contested logistics. He discusses DLA Energy's strategic posture in large-scale conflicts, detailing how the MSC modernizes supply chains and leverages wargaming and military simulations to secure resilient fuel and energy solutions for the Joint Force. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 21:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016450
|VIRIN:
|260728-O-LU733-6968
|PIN:
|505937
|Filename:
|DOD_111866336
|Length:
|00:19:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Part 2 DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/RDML George Bresnihan, Commander, DLA Energy (caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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