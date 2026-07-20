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    Falcon Avalanche 2026

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Falcon Avalanche on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 11-15, 2026. Falcon Avalanche is an annual exercise that validates the brigade’s deployment readiness and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 02:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016447
    VIRIN: 260715-A-AJ888-3321
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111866293
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Avalanche 2026, by SGT Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    AllAmerican
    82ndAirboneDivision
    paratroopers
    Airborne

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