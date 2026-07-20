Falcon Avalanche 2026

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Falcon Avalanche on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 11-15, 2026. Falcon Avalanche is an annual exercise that validates the brigade’s deployment readiness and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 02:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016447
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-AJ888-3321
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111866293
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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