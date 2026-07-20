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    US Army Col. Felix Torres talks about Dagger technology

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega and Pfc. Kailea Stumke

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    U.S. Army Col. Felix Torres, assigned to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command talks about the Dagger technology during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) on Fort Irwin, CA, on July 20, 2026. PC-C6 tests future concepts for the U.S. Army and multinational allies and partners while demonstrating advanced future capabilities, testing interoperability, along with the ability to integrate participants and systems with future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega and Pfc. Kailea Stumke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016446
    VIRIN: 260720-A-HV350-2001
    Filename: DOD_111866289
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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