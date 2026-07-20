US Army Col. Felix Torres talks about Dagger technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Felix Torres, assigned to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command talks about the Dagger technology during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) on Fort Irwin, CA, on July 20, 2026. PC-C6 tests future concepts for the U.S. Army and multinational allies and partners while demonstrating advanced future capabilities, testing interoperability, along with the ability to integrate participants and systems with future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega and Pfc. Kailea Stumke)