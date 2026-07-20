US Army Col. Felix Torres talks about Dagger technology

U.S. Army Col. Felix Torres, assigned to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command talks about the Dagger technology during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) on Fort Irwin, CA, on July 20, 2026. PC-C6 tests future concepts for the U.S. Army and multinational allies and partners while demonstrating advanced future capabilities, testing interoperability, along with the ability to integrate participants and systems with future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angeles Cruz Vega and Pfc. Kailea Stumke)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 19:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016444
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-HV350-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111866286
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
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|0
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|0
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