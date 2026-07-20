Falcon Avalanche 2026

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment “Loyalty,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team run iterations firing an M119 105mm Howitzer during Falcon Avalanche on Fort Bragg, NC, July 13, 2026. Falcon Avalanche is an annual exercise that validates the brigade’s deployment readiness and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ra Hetep)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 02:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016436
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-IO787-3110
|Filename:
|DOD_111866131
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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