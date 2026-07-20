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    Falcon Avalanche 2026

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Ra Hetep 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment “Loyalty,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team run iterations firing an M119 105mm Howitzer during Falcon Avalanche on Fort Bragg, NC, July 13, 2026. Falcon Avalanche is an annual exercise that validates the brigade’s deployment readiness and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ra Hetep)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 02:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016436
    VIRIN: 260713-A-IO787-3110
    Filename: DOD_111866131
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Falcon Avalanche 2026, by SPC Ra Hetep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    reels
    lethality
    Falcon Avalanche
    lethality & readiness
    82nd Airborne Division

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