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    Falcon Avalanche

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participate in multiple exercises including artillery live fires, and airborne operations during Falcon Avalanche on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 11-15, 2026. Falcon Avalanche is an annual exercise that validates the brigade’s deployment readiness and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 02:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016434
    VIRIN: 260715-A-UV759-3973
    Filename: DOD_111866082
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Falcon Avalanche, by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AllAmerican
    FalconBrigade
    paratroopers
    Airborne
    82nd Airborne Division

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