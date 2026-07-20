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    U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Austin Freeman, assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and DeSoto High School football head coach Claude Mathis discuss the teamwork-building event during the U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow, a mentorship event with Soldiers in DeSoto, Texas, July 27, 2026. The event brought Soldiers and student athletes together to share experiences and reinforce leadership principles that contribute to success on the football field and in everyday life. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016425
    VIRIN: 260727-A-LX406-3540
    Filename: DOD_111865953
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow, by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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