video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016425" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Austin Freeman, assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and DeSoto High School football head coach Claude Mathis discuss the teamwork-building event during the U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow, a mentorship event with Soldiers in DeSoto, Texas, July 27, 2026. The event brought Soldiers and student athletes together to share experiences and reinforce leadership principles that contribute to success on the football field and in everyday life. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)