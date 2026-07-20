U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Austin Freeman, assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and DeSoto High School football head coach Claude Mathis discuss the teamwork-building event during the U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow, a mentorship event with Soldiers in DeSoto, Texas, July 27, 2026. The event brought Soldiers and student athletes together to share experiences and reinforce leadership principles that contribute to success on the football field and in everyday life. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016425
|VIRIN:
|260727-A-LX406-3540
|Filename:
|DOD_111865953
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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