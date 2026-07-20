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    Sights and Sounds of Arlington | A Cadence of Honor

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A cadence of honor. The sights and sounds of the U.S. Marine Corps carrying out military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery. #USMC #ANC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016415
    VIRIN: 260727-A-ET384-6763
    Filename: DOD_111865784
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds of Arlington | A Cadence of Honor, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    Drumline
    USMC

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