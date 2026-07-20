U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow Desoto

U.S. Army Soldiers and drill sergeants from Fort Hood mentor members of the DeSoto High School football team during leadership and team building at the U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow event in DeSoto, Texas, July 27, 2026. Soldiers led athletes through physical team-building exercises to develop communication, resilience, and teamwork while strengthening relationships between the Army and the Texas community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016406
|VIRIN:
|260727-A-LX406-3737
|Filename:
|DOD_111865688
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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