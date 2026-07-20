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    U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow Desoto

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers and drill sergeants from Fort Hood mentor members of the DeSoto High School football team during leadership and team building at the U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow event in DeSoto, Texas, July 27, 2026. Soldiers led athletes through physical team-building exercises to develop communication, resilience, and teamwork while strengthening relationships between the Army and the Texas community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016406
    VIRIN: 260727-A-LX406-3737
    Filename: DOD_111865688
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow Desoto, by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Experience
    Fort Hood

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