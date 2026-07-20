U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow Desoto

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers and drill sergeants from Fort Hood mentor members of the DeSoto High School football team during leadership and team building at the U.S. Army Experience Dallas Roadshow event in DeSoto, Texas, July 27, 2026. Soldiers led athletes through physical team-building exercises to develop communication, resilience, and teamwork while strengthening relationships between the Army and the Texas community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)