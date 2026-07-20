A Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount 4 prepares for operation during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 21, 2026. PC-C6 allows the Army, joint force and multinational participants to experiment and collect data on emerging capabilities in support of transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Craig Kong)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016381
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-VB696-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111865174
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army experiments with a Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount 4 during PC-C6, by PFC Craig Kong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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