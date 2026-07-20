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    U.S. Army experiments with a Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount 4 during PC-C6

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Pfc. Craig Kong 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    A Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount 4 prepares for operation during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 21, 2026. PC-C6 allows the Army, joint force and multinational participants to experiment and collect data on emerging capabilities in support of transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Craig Kong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016381
    VIRIN: 260721-A-VB696-5001
    Filename: DOD_111865174
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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