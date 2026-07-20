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    507th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft crew conducts aerial refueling on multiple A-10C Thunderbolt II

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    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Breonna Summers 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    A KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft crew from the 507th Air Refueling Wing conducts aerial refueling on multiple A-10C Thunderbolt II. The A-10C, commonly referred to as the "Warthog," is the first U.S. Air Force aircraft designed specifically for close air support of ground forces. The simple, effective, and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft is utilized against light maritime attack assets and all ground targets, including tanks and armored vehicles.

    The 507th ARW, an Air Force Reserve Command unit based out of Tinker Air Force Base, is the largest Reserve flying unit in Oklahoma. The wing operates and maintains the KC-135R Stratotanker to provide global aerial refueling support to U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Breonna Summers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 12:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015924
    VIRIN: 241106-F-MO401-1001
    Filename: DOD_111858715
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 507th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft crew conducts aerial refueling on multiple A-10C Thunderbolt II, by Breonna Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    507th Air Refueling Wing
    Refueling Aircraft
    A-10C Thunderbolt II "Warthog"
    Refueling
    KC-135 Stratotanker

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