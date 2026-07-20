Day 1 of the Armed Forces Flag Football Championship kicked off at Cougar Stadium on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, bringing together men's and women's teams representing the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy for the first day of round-robin competition. The four-day tournament showcases elite service member-athletes competing for the first Armed Forces flag football championship title.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015879
|VIRIN:
|260722-F-YG941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111857997
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Flag Football Championships Day 1, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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