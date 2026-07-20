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    Armed Forces Flag Football Championships Day 1

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Day 1 of the Armed Forces Flag Football Championship kicked off at Cougar Stadium on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, bringing together men's and women's teams representing the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy for the first day of round-robin competition. The four-day tournament showcases elite service member-athletes competing for the first Armed Forces flag football championship title.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015879
    VIRIN: 260722-F-YG941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111857997
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Armed Forces Flag Football Championships Day 1, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Flag Football Championship
    Armed Forces Sports Program
    Marines
    Navy
    Army

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