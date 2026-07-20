HMS Stirling Castle Conducts Mine Countermeasures Training at Sea Breeze 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WEYMOUTH BAY, England (July 21, 2026) Sailors assigned to Royal Navy mine countermeasures support vessel, HMS Stirling Castle, deploy a Remote Environmental Monitoring Unit from a Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat during a mine countermeasure training in Weymouth Bay, England during Sea Breeze 26-2, July 21, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)