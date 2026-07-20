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    HMS Stirling Castle Conducts Mine Countermeasures Training at Sea Breeze 26

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    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    WEYMOUTH BAY, England (July 21, 2026) Sailors assigned to Royal Navy mine countermeasures support vessel, HMS Stirling Castle, deploy a Remote Environmental Monitoring Unit from a Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat during a mine countermeasure training in Weymouth Bay, England during Sea Breeze 26-2, July 21, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 07:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015846
    VIRIN: 260721-N-EE352-4001
    Filename: DOD_111857688
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: GB

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    This work, HMS Stirling Castle Conducts Mine Countermeasures Training at Sea Breeze 26, by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Seabreeze26; SB26

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