Video footage of U.S. Central Command completing precision strikes further degrading Iranian military capabilities, released July 22, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 22:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015818
|VIRIN:
|260722-D-D0477-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111857171
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, CENTCOM Completes Latest Strikes Against Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CENTCOM Completes Latest Strikes Against Iran
No keywords found.