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    CENTCOM Completes Latest Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM Completes Latest Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — At 10:30 p.m. ET on July 22, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed another round of strikes against Iran for the 12th consecutive night.

    U.S. forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets. The strikes further degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels.

    This month, American forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land while resuming a blockade against Iran at sea. As of today, CENTCOM has redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one to prevent ships from entering or departing Iranian ports.

    More than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 22:53
    Story ID: 570559
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 337
    Downloads: 0

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    CENTCOM Completes Latest Strikes Against Iran

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