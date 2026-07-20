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    Operation Buffalo River Wellness IRT

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    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    A look at the Operation Buffalo River Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) located at Marshall High School in Marshall, Ark. The IRT is a medical mission to provide medical, dental, optometry and behavioral health services to an underserved portion of Arkansas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 20:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015809
    VIRIN: 260722-Z-YT106-5000
    Filename: DOD_111856968
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Buffalo River Wellness IRT, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    medical mission
    Air National Guard
    IRT
    Buffalo River Wellness

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