Operation Buffalo River Wellness IRT

A look at the Operation Buffalo River Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) located at Marshall High School in Marshall, Ark. The IRT is a medical mission to provide medical, dental, optometry and behavioral health services to an underserved portion of Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 20:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015809
|VIRIN:
|260722-Z-YT106-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_111856968
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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