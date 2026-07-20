CLB-2 conducts HST Operations

U.S. Marines with Landing Support Platoon, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Regimental Combat Team, conduct a Helicopter Support Team training exercise with the CH-53 Super Stallion during Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 4-26 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 22, 2026. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Llanez Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015779
|VIRIN:
|260721-M-FA566-1001
|PIN:
|20260721
|Filename:
|DOD_111856415
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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