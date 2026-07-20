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    My Exchange App 2026

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    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange presents My Exchange App, your source for discounts, promotions and Veteran benefits in store and on ShopMyExchange.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015757
    VIRIN: 260721-O-OD048-4094
    PIN: 104114
    Filename: DOD_111856179
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Exchange App 2026, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    ShopMyExchange.com
    Exchange 125th Anniversary
    exchange
    My Exchange App

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