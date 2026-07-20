B-Roll: W.Va. National Guard assists in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties flood response efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood response missions in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties, West Virginia, on July 22, 2026. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties. Soldiers of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion are coordinating movement to provide heavy equipment support in the affected areas. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Michael P. Garcia)