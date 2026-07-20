Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood response missions in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties, West Virginia, on July 22, 2026. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties. Soldiers of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion are coordinating movement to provide heavy equipment support in the affected areas. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Michael P. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015716
|VIRIN:
|260722-Z-VE298-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111855758
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: W.Va. National Guard assists in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties flood response efforts, by CPT Michael Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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