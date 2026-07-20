(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-Roll: W.Va. National Guard assists in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties flood response efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Capt. Michael Garcia 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood response missions in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties, West Virginia, on July 22, 2026. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties. Soldiers of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion are coordinating movement to provide heavy equipment support in the affected areas. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Michael P. Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015716
    VIRIN: 260722-Z-VE298-5001
    Filename: DOD_111855758
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: W.Va. National Guard assists in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties flood response efforts, by CPT Michael Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    130th 130thAW
    StateActiveDuty
    FloodResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video