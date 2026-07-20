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    Around the MHS - July 23, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 20-24, 2026, includes the MHS’ collaboration on new brain health guidelines, the Defense Health Agency deputy director reinforces TRICARE’s worldwide pharmacy benefit, and Uniformed Services University graduates awarded for their commitment to service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 11:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1015674
    VIRIN: 260722-O-VJ360-3635
    Filename: DOD_111855226
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - July 23, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    around, mhs, update, news, July, USU, students, pharmacy, medical,

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