News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 20-24, 2026, includes the MHS’ collaboration on new brain health guidelines, the Defense Health Agency deputy director reinforces TRICARE’s worldwide pharmacy benefit, and Uniformed Services University graduates awarded for their commitment to service.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 11:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1015674
|VIRIN:
|260722-O-VJ360-3635
|Filename:
|DOD_111855226
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the MHS - July 23, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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