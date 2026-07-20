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    AFN TV Story: Multinational military chaplains tour sites of worship in Ghana

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    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and partner nation chaplains visited multiple religious buildings representing various faiths on Burma Camp Air Force Base, in Accra, Ghana, July 16, 2026. The tour marked the conclusion of the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS). Chaplains representing 11 nations participated in the 3-day event where they shared best practices and experiences supporting service members’ spiritual wellness.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015658
    VIRIN: 260716-F-HJ874-6631
    Filename: DOD_111855118
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ACCRA, GH

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    This work, AFN TV Story: Multinational military chaplains tour sites of worship in Ghana, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFNE
    chaplain
    religion
    AFRICOM
    WARAS

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