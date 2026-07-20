AFN TV Story: Multinational military chaplains tour sites of worship in Ghana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015658" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and partner nation chaplains visited multiple religious buildings representing various faiths on Burma Camp Air Force Base, in Accra, Ghana, July 16, 2026. The tour marked the conclusion of the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS). Chaplains representing 11 nations participated in the 3-day event where they shared best practices and experiences supporting service members’ spiritual wellness.



(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)