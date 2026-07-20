U.S. and partner nation chaplains visited multiple religious buildings representing various faiths on Burma Camp Air Force Base, in Accra, Ghana, July 16, 2026. The tour marked the conclusion of the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS). Chaplains representing 11 nations participated in the 3-day event where they shared best practices and experiences supporting service members’ spiritual wellness.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015658
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-HJ874-6631
|Filename:
|DOD_111855118
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN TV Story: Multinational military chaplains tour sites of worship in Ghana, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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