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    Combined Arms Live Fire: Exercise Southern Jackaroo, Queensland, Australia, 2026 (B-Roll)

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    TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.01.2026

    Video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 26, Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, 3rd Division, conduct a combined arms live fire and as part of Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 2, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026 is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of the United States, Australia, Japan, and other allied nations, strengthening interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 01:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015618
    VIRIN: 260702-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 260702
    Filename: DOD_111854597
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Arms Live Fire: Exercise Southern Jackaroo, Queensland, Australia, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Australia
    live-fire
    JGSDF
    Australian Army
    MRF-D
    Exercise southern Jackaroo 2026

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