Combined Arms Live Fire: Exercise Southern Jackaroo, Queensland, Australia, 2026 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015618" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 26, Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, 3rd Division, conduct a combined arms live fire and as part of Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 2, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026 is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of the United States, Australia, Japan, and other allied nations, strengthening interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)