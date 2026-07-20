U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 26, Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, 3rd Division, conduct a combined arms live fire and as part of Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 2, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026 is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of the United States, Australia, Japan, and other allied nations, strengthening interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 01:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015618
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-MJ417-2001
|PIN:
|260702
|Filename:
|DOD_111854597
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined Arms Live Fire: Exercise Southern Jackaroo, Queensland, Australia, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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