Video footage of U.S. Central Command launching the 11th evening of precision strikes further degrading Iranian military capabilities, released July 21, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015603
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-D0477-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111854345
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|22
|High-Res. Downloads:
|22
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U.S. Forces Complete 11th Night of Strikes Against Iran
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